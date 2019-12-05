Comments
BOSTON (CBS) A Boston-based bakery chain shut its doors today after 13 years of business. Swissbakers announced it’s closed all four locations in Allston, Reading, North Station and on campus at Harvard University.
The Stohr family, who started the baker, told The Boston Globe that several factors led to their decision and say they’re working to find all their employees new jobs.
Swissbakers was known for their fresh-baked pretzels, flaky croissants, Bavarian cream cakes and Swiss-style donuts known as Berliners.
