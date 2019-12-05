Tom Brady Limited In Practice With Toe, Elbow InjuriesIt's December. Tom Brady is 42 years old. And he's a little banged up.

Celtics -- Including Tacko Fall As An Elf -- Spread Holiday Cheer At Boston Children's HospitalThe Boston Celtics brought some holiday cheer to Boston Children's Hospital on Thursday, spending time with patients and their families while decked out in the usual Christmas attire.

Antonio Brown Posts Instagram Message To Tom Brady: 'Miss You Big Bro'It's been nearly three full months since Antonio Brown has stepped on an NFL field. He's getting a bit restless. And he misses his friends.

Willie McGinest Throws Cold Water On Tom Brady-To-Chargers SpeculationWhile the Brady-to-Chargers speculation has made the most sense, longtime friend of Brady and former teammate Willie McGinest has a message to all the speculators who can't help but speculate their speculation: Not so fast.

Matthew Slater Named Finalist For Art Rooney Sportsmanship AwardFor the first time in his 12-year career, Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater is a finalist for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.