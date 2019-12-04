



(MARE) – Fayth is an active girl of African American/Caucasian and Cape Verdean descent. Like most children Fayth’s age, she loves to play and run around! She enjoys opportunities where she can get her face painted and donuts are her favorite snack. Fayth is an excellent student who does very well in school.

Fayth is legally free for adoption and would do well in a loving, structured home environment with a single mother or two-parent family. Fayth currently lives with a female child who is the same age as her and they are doing very well together. Interested families should be able to maintain the Open Adoption Agreement with Fayth’s birth mother, and the connection she has with her two sisters. They should also be open to supporting Fayth’s needs when it comes to her hearing loss.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.