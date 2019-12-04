BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is a true unicorn. He’s been around forever, and fans have had decades to get themselves all the Tom Brady jerseys their hearts may desire. And yet, still, after all of these years, people just can’t get enough Tom Brady merchandise.
That much is clear after Cyber Monday, the famed day of internet discounts and shopping bonanzas, when Tom Brady’s jersey was the most popular NFL jersey sold by Fanatics.
Adam Schefter shared that news, noting that merchandise featuring Baltimore’s young quarterback (and the NFL’s MVP front-runner) Lamar Jackson was the most-sold merchandise across all sports on Monday. Yet the singular most-purchased item remained the No. 12 Patriots jersey.
On the biggest shopping day of the year, Cyber Monday, Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson outsold every other athlete in total merchandise on @fanatics, per a company official. But the top-selling single item on Cyber Monday still was, after all these years, Tom Brady jerseys.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 4, 2019
It’s an interesting development, again, considering fans have had years and years and years to purchase a Brady jersey if they desired. And the fact that he’s not exactly lighting it up this year for New England makes it all the more fascinating.
Jackson, just 22 years old, may be the hottest player in the NFL right now, but it apparently takes more than that to outsell the GOAT.
