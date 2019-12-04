SALEM (CBS) – A carbon monoxide incident in Salem sent five people to the hospital Wednesday morning. It happened in a commercial building at 35 Congress Street.
Fire Chief Gerry Giunta said the department responded to a report of someone fainting on the fourth floor of the building. While in the ambulance, paramedics determined that the patient had high carbon monoxide levels, leading to an evacuation of 100 employees from the fourth floor.
A total of five people had to be transported, including two “critical” patients who were headed to Massachusetts General Hospital to be treated in a hyperbaric chamber, according to Atlantic Ambulance director Rob White.
Dozens of other employees had elevated carbon monoxide levels but decided not to go to the hospital.
Crews are still testing for chemicals and carbon monoxide and the entire building is being evacuated, Giunta said.
