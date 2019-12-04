PROVIDENCE, R.I. (CBS/AP) — The Rhode Island State House Christmas tree is artificial this year and some people don’t like it.
Gov. Gina Raimondo said it’s challenging to keep a real tree alive and thriving through the holiday season, so they’re going with the replica of an 18-foot California baby redwood this year because it’s easier to manage.
Local tree growers are furious with the change in tradition. Some members of the Rhode Island Christmas Tree Growers Association told WPRI-TV Raimondo has turned her back on them.
There have been several problems with Rhode Island State House trees. In 2005, the tree turned brown and shed all its needles.
In 2016 it was replaced for being too small and in 2017 the tree died 10 days before Christmas.
Former Gov. Lincoln Chafee caused an uproar in 2011 when he called the tree a “holiday tree.”
The new 2019 tree, which reportedly cost $6,500, will be lit during a ceremony on Wednesday. According to WPRI, it was paid for with leftover fundraising money from the National Governors Association.
