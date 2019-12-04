WATCH LIVE:House Judiciary Committee Impeachment Hearing
By Dr. Mallika Marshall
BOSTON (CBS) – According to a new report published in the journal Pediatrics, 1 in 18 kids goes to high school armed with a gun.

Gun-related injury is the second leading cause of death in children and teens, and according to this report, nearly one million teens take a firearm to school.

Many kids seem to be driven by fear. The researchers found that high school students who reported feeling threatened were over four times more likely to carry a gun.

Eigthy-three percent of the kids carrying guns to school lived in states without universal background checks, and researchers say both state and federal universal background checks could make a significant difference.

