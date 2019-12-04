BOSTON (CBS) – The MBTA has taken its new Orange Line trains out of service again, this time over noise concerns.
The six new cars debuted back in August. A month later, they were temporarily taken out of service because of a door problem.
Now, engineers have noticed what they called “an uncommon noise” coming from the underside of the cars.
“With safety as a top priority and out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to temporarily remove the new cars from service to investigate the issue, any potential impacts, and identify the necessary corrective action,” an MBTA spokesperson told WBZ-TV. “T personnel aim to resolve this issue as soon as possible and return the cars to service.”
The MBTA has made a $2 billion investment in the Orange and Red Lines. There will be 152 new Orange Line cars in service by 2022.
