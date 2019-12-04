Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Girl Scout cookie season has arrived, and one of the state’s top sellers has some advice on how to rack up the sales.
Gabriella Turco was the top seller in Beacon Hill last year. She sold 5,088 packages of cookies.
“You have to be fully in. You have to be engaged all the time,” Turco told CBSN Boston.
Turco said she discovered some hot spots in the Back Bay. She set up shop in front of businesses, and train stations. Turco found success selling cookies in front of the Apple store during Christmas.
“Christmas season was very helpful,” she said.
In total, 2.3 million cookies were sold in Eastern Massachusetts last year.
For more information, visit the Girls Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts website.
You must log in to post a comment.