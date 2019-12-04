BOSTON (CBS) – Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski aren’t as popular as they used to be – when it comes to pet names. A new report finds that Gronk and Brady are “trending down” as names for dogs and cats in Boston.
Rover.com, a pet-sitting and dog-walking network, is out with its annual list of top names for pets. The most common male dog names in Boston, according to its data, are Charlie, Cooper, Max, Teddy and Tucker. For female dogs, Bella, Luna, Lucy, Daisy and Lola are most popular.
While Brady and Gronk aren’t inspiring as many pet owners this time around, the report says sports-related names like Otis, Stanley, Willie, King and Bruschi are on the way up.
And naming your pet after the local cuisine is still trendy. Chowder and Cannoli are both on the rise.
Bostonians are also celebrating their Irish roots with pet names, according to Rover. It says dog names like Patrick, Kira and Shannon are popular, as are Molly, Fiona and Patrick for cats.
You must log in to post a comment.