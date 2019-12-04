(Hoodline) – Got a hankering for tacos? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top taco hot spots in Cambridge, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.
Cambridge-area shoppers usually spend more in December at restaurants than any other month of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of CRM and email marketing for small businesses. Daily spending at Cambridge-area restaurants grew to $1,788 per business in December of last year, 14% higher than the average for the rest of the year.
1. Lone Star Taco Bar
Photo: Tricity A./Yelp
First on the list is Lone Star Taco Bar. Located at 635 Cambridge St. in East Cambridge, the cocktail bar, which offers tacos and more, is the highest-rated taco spot in Cambridge, boasting four stars out of 311 reviews on Yelp.
2. Wit’s End
Next up is Wit’s End, situated at 1248 Cambridge St. With four stars out of 80 reviews on Yelp, the bar, which offers desserts, tacos and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Veggie Grill
West Cambridge’s Veggie Grill, a location of the chain located at 57 John F Kennedy St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the vegan spot, which offers burgers and tacos, 4.5 stars out of 24 reviews.
