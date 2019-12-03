WORCESTER (CBS) – A solemn ceremony is scheduled Tuesday to mark the 20th anniversary of the Worcester Cold Storage fire that claimed the lives of six firefighters.
Lt. Thomas Spencer, Lt. James Lyons, and firefighters Paul Brotherton, Timothy Jackson, Jeremiah Lucey and Joseph McGuirk died while looking for homeless people believed to be inside the vacant warehouse.
A large crowd of firefighters and residents is expected Tuesday night during a ceremony that starts with firefighters marching from Union Station to the Franklin Street station. The procession starts at 5:30 p.m. and a ceremony will begin at 6 p.m.
Several people are expected to speak at the Franklin Street monument that honors the group known as the “Worcester 6.” Among the speakers will be Mayor Joseph Petty, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Fire Chief Michael Lavoie and actor Dennis Leary.
A pop-up Worcester 6 tribute exhibit will also be set up inside the main hall of Union Station.
Traffic delays are expected into the city as the ceremony gets underway. Several roads will close at 5:30 p.m.
