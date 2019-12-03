BOSTON (CBS) — While Tacko Fall has received much of the G League hype this season, his Red Claws teammate Tremont Waters has played some phenomenal basketball. The Celtics rookie earned a nice honor for his efforts on Monday.
Following a sensational first month as a pro, Waters has been named G League Player of the Month for November. In his seven games with Maine — all Red Claws victories — Waters is averaging 22.3 points, 7.7 assists and three rebounds per contest. The talented two-way guard has also swiped 1.9 steals per game.
Waters, drafted with the 51st overall pick out of LSU, signed a two-way contract with Boston ahead of the season. He made his NBA debut with the Celtics on Nov. 25, scoring seven points to go with three assists and a pair of rebounds in his 20 minutes of action in Boston’s 103-102 win over the Sacramento Kings.
Danny Ainge was happy to hear the news on Monday night, taking to Twitter to congratulate his young guard.
Way to go Tremont💪🏼Time to work even harder☘️ https://t.co/5vBsVSR3DM
— Danny Ainge (@danielrainge) December 2, 2019
Waters is the first Red Claws player to earn Player of the Month honors since Jordan Mickey took home the award in 2015.
