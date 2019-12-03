



QUINCY (CBS) – As we all experienced these last two days, we’ve had to break out the snow shovels and dig in. But what if you’re a senior citizen who could use a hand?

In Quincy, there’s a plan for that. It’s called Seniors Helping Seniors. It pairs a senior high school student with a senior citizen for shoveling help. And both parties get a lot out of the relationship.

As the second storm in as many days clears out, Quincy High School senior Sean Dwyer is on the job, clearing the driveway, sidewalk, and porch at a house on 6th Ave. But he doesn’t live here. He’s doing it as part of Seniors Helping Seniors, the brainchild of Quincy City Council President Brad Croall.

“Seniors Helping Seniors is essentially a program designed to connect senior citizens in need of snow removal with high school students fulfilling community service requirements,” Croall said.

Beverly has lived here for years, and her shoveling days are over. So when her neighbor told her about the pilot program, she knew it was for her. “I think it’s wonderful that they’re taking the time to put in, and it’s helping the older people,” Beverly said.

In addition to doing a good deed, Sean gets community service hours, something he needs to graduate. “It makes me feel good about myself. That’s the great thing. I think there needs to be more things like that, helping out people,” Sean said.

Beverly’s neighbor is also looking forward to getting some winter help, and maybe making a young friend. “I think it’s great for the young people. I think this bridge between the older and the younger is good for everybody,” Barbara said.

This is the first winter, and the first storm for the Seniors Helping Seniors program. So far 10 students have volunteered. Right now they’re working in just one section of Quincy, but the hope is to someday, go citywide.