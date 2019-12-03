Boston College Running Back AJ Dillon Named To ACC First-TeamAJ Dillon had an electric season out of the backfield for the Boston College Eagles, and now he has a pretty high honor for his efforts.

Belichick: Patriots Have A Few Days To Figure Out Kicker VacancyThe Patriots need a new kicker. Again. But Bill Belichick doesn't sound too concerned about New England's special teams vacancy.

Tom Brady: No 'Magic Formula' To Fix Patriots OffenseTom Brady said there is no easy fix for the New England offense. It's all about putting in the work at practice, and executing their game plan come Sunday.

Celtics Rookie Tremont Waters Named G League Player Of The MonthFollowing a sensational first month as a pro, Waters has been named G League Player of the Month for November.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 14: 49ers RB Carousel Continues, Raheem Mostert Now Top Option With Breida OutThe 49ers running game has been strong all season, but with Matt Breida out and Tevin Coleman struggling, Raheem Mostert looks like the best fantasy option.