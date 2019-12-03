CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Lawrence News

LAWRENCE (CBS) – Firefighters freed a man’s hand after it got stuck in his snow blower Tuesday morning, then helped him finish shoveling his driveway.

Fire Chief Brian Moriarty shared photos from after the incident.

Lawrence firefighters helped free a man’s hand from his snow blower. (Image Credit: Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty )

After firefighters freed the man’s hand from the machine, he was taken to an area hospital.

After freeing a man’s hand from a snow blower, firefighters finished his shoveling. (Image Credit: Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty )

That’s when firefighters broke out the shovels and got to work.

“That’s service! Great job!” Moriarty said. “Please don’t stick your hand in a snow blower.”

