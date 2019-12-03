Comments
LAWRENCE (CBS) – Firefighters freed a man’s hand after it got stuck in his snow blower Tuesday morning, then helped him finish shoveling his driveway.
Fire Chief Brian Moriarty shared photos from after the incident.
After firefighters freed the man’s hand from the machine, he was taken to an area hospital.
That’s when firefighters broke out the shovels and got to work.
“That’s service! Great job!” Moriarty said. “Please don’t stick your hand in a snow blower.”
