BOSTON (CBS) – Happy faces huddled together at Boston’s Faneuil Hall Tuesday night, counting down to a dazzling display.
After amazing performances from 17-year-old Amanda Mena of Lynn and the Wellesley High School Rice Street Singers, WBZ’s Lisa Hughes and David Wade, with Governor Charlie Baker, delivered the moment everyone was waiting for.
The 65-foot Norway Spruce from New York was decked out in twinkling lights set to music, the first show featuring fresh snow on the branches.
The annual tree lighting marks the start of bright things to come, the season, a time for togetherness.
“I really love that everyone gathers around the tree and I like it,” a young girl told WBZ.
Many agreeing it’s the most magical time of the year.
“Just seeing their eyes light up when the tree goes on it’s so exciting,” a woman said. “I love Christmas. My favorite time of year. It’s all about family love and happiness.”
Blink light shows at Faneuil Hall occur every half-hour beginning at 4:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. through January 1.
