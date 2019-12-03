



BOSTON (CBS) — AJ Dillon had an electric season out of the backfield for the Boston College Eagles, and now he has a pretty high honor for his efforts. Dillon was named to the ACC First-Team Offense, one of seven Eagles to earn All-ACC honors on Tuesday.

Dillon had a monster 2019 season for the Eagles, rushing for an ACC-best 1,685 yards. He averaged 5.3 yards per carry for BC and found the end zone 15 times (14 rushing, one receiving) in his 12 games. He ran for over 150 yards in seven games and had a pair of games where he eclipsed 200 yards — rushing for 223 yards against NC State and 242 yards against Syracuse. Dillon scored three touchdowns in each of those 200-yard clinics.

The junior finished his 2019 regular season by rushing for 178 yards — including a 61-yard touchdown scamper — in BC’s 26-19 win over Pittsburgh, a victory that made Boston College bowl eligible. Now Dillon will have to decide if he wants to play in BC’s bowl game (if the Eagles are selected for one), or sit out and get ready for the NFL Draft.

During his three years at the Heights, Dillon has set school records for rushing yards (4,382 yards) and rushing touchdowns (38). He also earned ACC First-Team honors in 2018, and was the conference Rookie of the Year in 2017.

With Dillon running wild for much of the season, several members of BC’s offense line made All-ACC teams on Tuesday. Right guard John Phillips was also named to the First-Team on offense, while left guard Zion Johnson and right tackle Ben Petrula made the Second-Team (linebacker Max Richardson made the Second-Team Defense). Center Alex Lindstrom and tight end Hunter Long both landed on the Third-Team.