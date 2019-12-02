BOSTON (CBS) — Sandy Leon’s time in Boston has come to an end.
The Red Sox traded the veteran catcher to the Cleveland Indians on Monday. In exchange, Cleveland sent minor league pitcher Adenys Bautista to the Boston organization.
Leon, 30, originally signed with the Red Sox in 2015. He played in 358 games for Boston, batting .223 with a .622 OPS. He went 3-for-6 with a double and a walk in the Red Sox’ 2018 World Series victory over the Dodgers. Defensively, he caught 58 of 171 would-be base stealers with the Red Sox.
#Indians 20yr old 6'3 170lbs RHP Adenys Bautista in his 1st pro-season during Dominican Summer League play in 2018. Bautista was signed as an International FA on June 2nd 2018 out of Bonao, Dominican Republic.
Season numbers – 26.1(IP) 24H 22R 14ER 16BB 22SO 4.78 ERA 3.73 FIP pic.twitter.com/rKPV4jozlj
— Indians Prospective (@indiansPro) February 2, 2019
Bautista, 21, had a 7.79 ERA across 14 appearances in the Arizona League and the Dominican Summer League. The Red Sox’ announcement noted that lefties batted .130 against the right-handed Bautista.
The #RedSox will save at least $2.5 million with Sandy Leon eligible for salary arbitration.
— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 2, 2019
The Red Sox’ 40-man roster is now at 37 after the trade.
