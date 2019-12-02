Red Sox Trade Sandy Leon For Minor League Pitcher Adenys BautistaSandy Leon's time in Boston has come to an end.

Keeping Perspective On 10-2 Record And Other Leftover Patriots ThoughtsThe Patriots have some real problems. Still, it's worth taking a wider perspective on where they're at right now.

Hurley: It's Officially Time To Sound The Alarms On Tom Brady's OffenseThe Patriots' prior offensive struggles could be explained away. Now? Now it's time for McDaniels and Brady to figure out what they're good at before it's too late.

N'Keal Harry Essentially Benched After Allowing Interception On SlantA week ago, N'Keal Harry confidently declared, " I’m about to turn it up a notch." This is likely not what he had in mind.

Antonio Brown Tweets Out His Patriots Highlights During New England's Loss To TexansAntonio Brown is making it abundantly clear that he wants back on the New England Patriots.