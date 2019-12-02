WEATHER ALERT:School Closings And Delays List
BOSTON (CBS) — Sandy Leon’s time in Boston has come to an end.

The Red Sox traded the veteran catcher to the Cleveland Indians on Monday. In exchange, Cleveland sent minor league pitcher Adenys Bautista to the Boston organization.

Leon, 30, originally signed with the Red Sox in 2015. He played in 358 games for Boston, batting .223 with a .622 OPS. He went 3-for-6 with a double and a walk in the Red Sox’ 2018 World Series victory over the Dodgers. Defensively, he caught 58 of 171 would-be base stealers with the Red Sox.

Bautista, 21, had a 7.79 ERA across 14 appearances in the Arizona League and the Dominican Summer League. The Red Sox’ announcement noted that lefties batted .130 against the right-handed Bautista.

The Red Sox’ 40-man roster is now at 37 after the trade.

 

