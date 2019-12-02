Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – A Malden man was arrested Monday afternoon after he went through an emergency exit at Logan Airport and got into the cargo hold of a plane, State Police said.
The suspect, 31-year-old Sergiu Parfeni, is being charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct and interfering with aircraft operation.
According to State Police, Parfeni went out a Terminal C exit door, accessed the tarmac, and briefly entered a plane’s cargo hold before he was removed by JetBlue employees.
The plane was swept by a bomb dog and nothing suspicious was found. State Police said there is no evidence Parfeni acted with “terrorist intent.”
