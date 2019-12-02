BOSTON (CBS) — Sunday night didn’t offer much in the way of celebrations for the Patriots. Nevertheless, it was a milestone evening for running back James White.
White picked up 79 yards on 14 carries, and he also gained 98 yards with two touchdowns on eight receptions. The 177 yards from scrimmage made for a single-game career high for White, the 79 rushing yards also made for a single-game career high, and White’s 32-yard run in the third quarter was a career long.
White also recorded his 300th reception during the game. He reached that mark in his 74th career game, making him the sixth-fastest running back in history to record his 300th reception.
FEWEST GAMES TO REACH 300 RECEPTIONS (RUNNING BACKS)
Le’Veon Bell, 60
Reggie Bush, 61
Roger Craig, 65
LaDainian Tomlinson, 67
James Wilder, 68
James White 74
Ray Rice, 74
Marcus Allen, 75
Tiki Barber, 77
Chuck Foreman, 77
Brian Westbrook, 77
This was a night when the broadcast included the following graphic, long before White had his mammoth statistical night:
Those numbers are now up to 305 receptions, 2,676 yards, and 22 touchdowns.
Obviously, such achievements would have been worth celebrating had the Patriots pulled out a victory. Still, with an all-important December and January on the horizon, the milestone is a reminder of just how valuable the two-time Super Bowl champion can be.
