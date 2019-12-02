BOSTON (CBS) – James Taylor is coming back to Fenway Park. The singer-songwriter announced Monday that he’s bringing his band for a concert at the historic ballpark next summer.
Taylor will be joined by guest artists Brandi Carlile and Shawn Colvin for the June 21, 2020 show. He’s played concerts and sang the national anthem before Red Sox games at Fenway several times.
James is returning to @FenwayPark on 6/21/20 with guest artist @BrandiCarlile & featuring @Shawn_Colvin. Every ticket includes James's new album (@FantasyRecords, early 2020)!
Fan presale begins on the website TOMORROW. US dates announced early next year. https://t.co/rEYBAryYbX pic.twitter.com/L7Rv0CTBQl
— James Taylor (@JamesTaylor_com) December 2, 2019
Tour dates for Taylor’s United States tour will be announced next month.
Tickets for the performance go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. here.
You must log in to post a comment.