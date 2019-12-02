BOSTON (CBS/AP) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has urged motorists to use caution during the Tuesday morning commute when a winter storm is expected to be at its height with snow falling at one to two inches an hour in certain locations.
“There are going to be some spots on the road that are going to be slippery and in some cases probably very slippery,” Baker said Monday evening. “We did see some pretty significant accidents today.”
Baker urged businesses to let employees work from home if appropriate. He did not issue a delay for state workers to show up for work.
CHECK: School Closings
State transportation officials said they have been sanding roads ahead of the second round of snow. By 2 a.m. Tuesday there will be about 2,700 plows and sanders battling the snow.
Trains will be running on a normal schedule Tuesday morning. “We are adding additional staff to monitor stations, we have snow trains in operation already, as well as ice cutters out on the lines,” said MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced that the Boston Public Schools would be cancelling school for Tuesday. He said there’s not a parking ban in place.
