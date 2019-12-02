DERRY, N.H (CBS) – A two-year-old child was dropped out of the window of a burning home and caught by relatives in a dramatic rescue in Derry, New Hampshire early Monday morning.
Flames broke out in the duplex on Morningside Drive around 5 a.m. Four people were able to get out on their own, but a woman and her two-year-old child were trapped on the second floor where there was heavy smoke.
She was able to get the toddler to a window and drop the child down to family waiting outside. The woman, who has not been identified, then jumped out the window herself. Both were taken to a hospital with what the fire department described as “non-life threatening injuries.”
Two small pets were killed in the fire, which was contained to the first floor and quickly put out.
There’s no word yet on how it started, but the fire department said smoke detectors in the home did not work.
