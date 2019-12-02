BOSTON (CBS) – An accused drug kingpin once rumored to be involved the shooting that wounded Red Sox legend David Ortiz, but never charged, is now under arrest. Dominican authorities confirmed that 44-year-old Cesar Emilio Peralta was captured in Colombia.
Dominican authorities maintain Victor Hugo Gomez Vasquez ordered a hit on his cousin, Sixto David Fernández, which instead wounded Ortiz. Hugo Gomez, who was captured weeks after the attack, told authorities he had no knowledge about the attack and denied the charges.
Peralta, known as Cesar “El Abusador,” and also wanted by the FBI, was arrested in Cartagena during an operation with Dominican, Colombian and American authorities. His capture comes months after raids on the island led to the arrests of nearly 20 people linked to an organized crime ring.
If he’s extradited to the states, Peralta will answer to federal charges of drug trafficking.
