BOSTON (CBS) – According to a study from Columbia University, binge drinking is on the rise among almost all adults. And while men on average drink more than women, the largest increase in binge drinking was among women. Binge drinking is consuming more than four alcoholic beverages at one time for women, five at one time for men.
Researchers looked at more than 200,000 adults between 2006 and 2018. They found the largest increases in binge drinking among women ages 30-44 without children, doubling from 21-percent back in 2006 to 42-percent in 2018.
And while binge drinking among moms rose almost as much, not any more than other groups suggesting that “mommy drinking” is not a special phenomenon.
That said, doctors are encouraged to screen men and women, with or without kids, for unhealthy drinking habits.
You must log in to post a comment.