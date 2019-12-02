BOSTON (CBS) — Competing in the NFL is a rough business. Just ask the Patriots.

After battling a team-wide flu bug and then losing in painful fashion on Sunday Night Football, the team arrived back home in New England around 6 a.m. on Monday. Despite being exhausted, angry, and disappointed, there’s no time for the Patriots to feel bad about themselves or their situation.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will be paying them a visit in a mere six days.

That reality was on the forefront of Bill Belichick’s mind when he spoke to the media via conference call on Monday morning.

“Yeah, I guess so,” Belichick reluctantly replied when asked if the Patriots’ late offensive production Sunday night can lead to some confidence and momentum going forward. “I mean, we start all over against Kansas City. We’ll see how that goes. I don’t really think this game will have too much to do with that one, but I don’t know.”

Kansas City will enter Foxboro fresh off a 40-9 home win over the Raiders, a game in which Mahomes only needed to throw for 175 yards and one touchdown, thanks in large part to three Oakland turnovers.

The Chiefs have been nearly perfect on the road this season, going 5-1 and only losing at the Titans, in what was Mahomes’ first game back after suffering a dislocated kneecap.

Last year, the Patriots barely handled the Chiefs in the regular season, winning 43-40 on a last-second field goal by Stephen Gostkowski, before outlasting the Chiefs, 37-31, in an AFC title game that required overtime.

What’s in store this time around is anyone’s guess, but the Patriots will need to move on quickly from Sunday night’s game/last week’s sickness/the early morning flight arrival if they hope to avoid enduring their first losing streak of the year.