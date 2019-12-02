



BOSTON (CBS) – Andrew MacCormack, convicted of murdering his wife, a Lynn school teacher, proclaimed his innocence before being sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. Family members of Vanessa MacCormack, who was murdered in 2017, gave victim impact statements before the judge announced the sentence.

After a full week of deliberations in November, a jury found Andrew guilty of first-degree murder.

Vanessa was killed in September 2017 during what the Suffolk County District Attorney said was a case of domestic violence. Vanessa, who taught second grade at Connery Elementary School in Lynn, was found dead in her home. Andrew was arrested several days later.

In court on Monday, Andrew said he was falsely convicted and he “will not rest until this injustice is corrected.”

“Vanessa, I know you are turning over in your grave right now as I sit here today being sentenced for your murder,” he said.

“The explanation for zero physical evidence linking me to my wife’s murder is a simple one. I did not murder her,” Andrew added during his remarks to the court. “I have never raised a finger to Vanessa, and I sure as hell didn’t kill her. There is someone getting away with murder right now walking free.”

Prosecutors said Andrew used bleach to clean the crime scene, causing a rash on his body. A large knife was missing from a butcher block at the couple’s home.

Vincent Masucci, Vanessa’s father, said his family’s lives have been “ruined permanently” by Andrew’s actions. He added “I will cry about the pain she was in those last moments when I wasn’t there to protect her.”

Vanessa’s sister, Angela Masucci, said that in the hours after the murder, Andrew comforted her. He was arrested days later and charged with the murder.

“I cannot recover from the fact that he hugged me with the same hands he used to kill her not even 24 hours before,” she said. “Coping with death is hard and coping with murder is painful. Coping with a brutal murder is torturous. But dealing with a brutal murder that was committed by someone who was trusted and loved is absolutely unendurable.”

Karen Masucci, Vanessa’s mother, also spoke about the irreparable damage Andrew’s actions had on her family.

“The pain of losing Vanessa is so deep and painful that I don’t feel like a whole person and I never will,” said Karen. “Vanessa is the last thing I think about at night when I close my eyes and the first thing I think about when I wake up in the morning, hoping that when I wake up I will see her standing there with that beautiful smile.”