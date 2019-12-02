After Firing Steve Addazio, Boston College Turns To Rich Gunnell As Interim Coach“We’re not taking a step back, this is a step forward,” athletic director Martin Jarmond said a day after Addazio was fired following seven seasons in which the BC never won more than seven games. “This is a launch pad now.”

Red Sox Trade Sandy Leon For Minor League Pitcher Adenys BautistaSandy Leon's time in Boston has come to an end.

Keeping Perspective On 10-2 Record And Other Leftover Patriots ThoughtsThe Patriots have some real problems. Still, it's worth taking a wider perspective on where they're at right now.

Hurley: It's Officially Time To Sound The Alarms On Tom Brady's OffenseThe Patriots' prior offensive struggles could be explained away. Now? Now it's time for McDaniels and Brady to figure out what they're good at before it's too late.

N'Keal Harry Essentially Benched After Allowing Interception On SlantA week ago, N'Keal Harry confidently declared, " I’m about to turn it up a notch." This is likely not what he had in mind.