BOSTON (CBS) – A popular Chihuahua puppy and a friendly rabbit from MSPCA At Nevins Farm were featured on this week’s Pet Parade.
Candy is a 9-month-old Chihuahua we is sweet and can live with just about anyone. She’s so popular, she may be adopted by the end of the weekend.
Flamingo is a 1.5-year-old rabbit who was chosen to visit WBZ-TV because she came out of the cage and wanted to meet everyone who was nearby. Flamingo is a social, easy and fun rabbit.
Rabbits are great pets for families who don’t want an animal that needs to go outside. They just need a good cage and enrichment toys to allow them to play on the floor. Overall, rabbits are an easy pet to add to your family.
For more information, visit the MSPCA website.
