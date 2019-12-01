



BOSTON (CBS) – The Patriots were hit hard with a variety of illnesses this week. Though most of the players impacted will likely play Sunday night, the team went to the extreme to try and stop the sickness from spreading any more.

Nine players were listed on New England’s injury report as questionable due to illness. Tight end Ryan Izzo has already been ruled out due to illness.

On Sunday, Ian Rapoport reported that seven impacted Patriots starters are “trending in the right direction” and “most or all should play.”

Field Yates of ESPN provided a detail that shows just how problematic the team’s health has been. The Patriots flew in two planes to Houston – one plan for healthy players and a second for those who were sick.

New England and Houston play in prime time on Sunday Night Football.