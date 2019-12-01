Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The following communities have announced snow emergencies and parking bans for the December 1-2 storm.
METHUEN: Parking ban Monday 1 a.m.-10 p.m.
NASHUA, N.H.: Snow emergency 10 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday
PEABODY: Parking ban until further notice
SALISBURY: Parking ban from 5 p.m. Sunday until further notice
STONEHAM: No parking for longer than two hours from 1-6 a.m. Once 3 inches of snow falls, no street parking allowed
SWANSEA: Parking ban 3 p.m. Sunday-11 a.m. Monday
WAKEFIELD: Parking ban 7 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday
WESTWOOD: No street parking 2 a.m.-5 a.m.
WORCESTER: Parking ban 10 a.m. Sunday
You must log in to post a comment.