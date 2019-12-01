Comments
BALTIMORE (CBS) – The Baltimore Ravens kept the pressure on the Patriots in the race for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
With an impressive 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore improved to 10-2 on the year. Justin Tucker gave the Ravens the victory with a 49-yard field goal as time expired.
That means to maintain their current hold on the top seed, the Patriots will have to beat Houston on Sunday Night Football.
If New England loses, the Patriots and Ravens will both sit at 10-2 through Week 13. Baltimore holds the head-to-head tiebreaker, so New England would slide to the second seed for the time being.
Baltimore has now won eight games in a row.
