



BOSTON (CBS) — Marcus Smart has taken a beating this season, and his latest bump may cost the Celtics guard some time. Smart took a blow to the abdomen in the third quarter of Sunday’s win over the Knicks and did not return.

The injury occurred early in the third quarter when Smart tried to cut off Kevin Knox’s drive to the hoop. Smart collided with the Knicks forward and collapsed to the ground in obvious pain. He stayed on the floor for several minutes as the Boston medical staff checked him out, and had to be helped off the floor.

The team announced a short time later that Smart took a “direct blow to the abdomen” and was out for the rest of the contest.

Marcus Smart just headed to the locker room after taking an elbow to his oblique area pic.twitter.com/L5BA3GP5yK — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 1, 2019

Smart told NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin after the game that he got hit in the same spot where he injured his oblique last season. A collision with Orlando big man Nikola Vucevic last April led to a left oblique tear for Smart, and cost him a month of action — including the start of the playoffs.

Brad Stevens offered a somewhat optimistic update following Boston’s 113-104 win, though he wasn’t really sure if it was optimistic at all.

“The only thing I heard is that it was, I don’t know if it’s his oblique, or right in that area, and they said, ‘It wasn’t as bad as in the past,'” said Stevens, via ESPN. “I don’t know what that means. I’m sure we’ll get more information in the next couple hours.”

Nothing is set in stone yet, but it sounds like the Celtics could be without their defensive leader for a bit.