Comments
MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Police in New Hampshire arrested a woman they have been searching for since October after she was accused of sexually assaulted a 14-year-old boy.
Hailey Krizan, 27, had active arrest warrants for five counts of felonious sexual assault.
Manchester Police said the alleged assaults took place in different locations around the city between September and October.
Police reached out to the public for help locating Krizan in mid-October. On Saturday night, she was arrested at a home on Malvern Street thanks to an anonymous tip.
“We want to thank the public for their help in this matter,” said Manchester Police. “Working in collaboration with one another is always appreciated.”
You must log in to post a comment.