Comments
MILTON (CBS) — The FAA is investigating after an inflatable slide from a Delta Airlines flight fell from the sky and into a backyard in Milton.
Delta told WBZ-TV the slide fell from a plane that was coming from Paris and landing at Logan Airport.
No one on the ground was injured and the plane landed fine. Police were called and Delta maintenance crews retrieved the slide.
The F.A.A. said, in part: “The pilot of Delta Air Lines Flight 405, a Boeing 767, reported a loud noise as the aircraft was on approach to Boston Logan International Airport shortly before noon today. Workers inspected the aircraft after landing and discovered that the right rear evacuation slide was missing.”
You must log in to post a comment.