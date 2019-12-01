Comments
CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Firefighters in Cambridge were called to Harvard Square after a restaurant caught fire.
Smoke could be seen pouring out of the roof of Border Cafe around 1 p.m.
According to the fire department, the flames spread through the ventilation system to the roof.
Crews were able to quickly knock it down and prevent spreading.
“The firefighters did a really good job, kind of an aggressive attack, a difficult situation to get into these exhaust hoods but the fire was knocked down pretty quick,” said Fire Chief Gerry Mahoney.
He also said the water used to fight the flames may have damaged the restaurant more than the fire itself.
It is unclear what started the fire.
