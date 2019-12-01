BOSTON (CBS) — Boston College will be looking for a new football coach this winter. The Eagles have fired head coach Steve Addazio, BC Athletics Director Martin Jarmond announced Sunday.
Addazio has been let go after a 6-6 season, with the Eagles going 4-4 in ACC play. Boston College went 44-44 in Addazio’s seven seasons at the helm, earning a bowl game in six of those seven seasons.
But the Eagles could never win the big game during Addazio’s tenure, earning just one victory over a Top 25 opponent. They went 22-34 in the ACC overall under Addazio.
“We thank Steve for his leadership on and off the field in guiding our football program the last seven years,” Jamond said in a release announcing the firing. “He inherited a program that had a down stretch and led us to six bowl games while recruiting high-character student-athletes that represented BC the right way. Our student-athletes have been pillars of the community and in the classroom and that’s a credit to Steve and his staff. We wish Steve and his family well and thank him for his tenure in leading our football program.”
The Eagles beat Pittsburgh 26-19 on Saturday to achieve bowl eligibility. Rich Gunnell, who finished his fourth season as the team’s wide receivers coach, will serve as the team’s interim head coach. A national search is underway to find Addazio’s replacement, the school announced Sunday.
You must log in to post a comment.