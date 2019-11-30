Comments
WORCESTER (CBS) — A 19-year-old Worcester man who was shot on Maxwell Street in Worcester Friday has died.
Worcester police announced that Brandon Dirsa, who was seriously injured, passed away Saturday evening.
Dirsa was on his way to the store when he was shot in the head outside his home, according to Dirsa’s uncle.
No one has been arrested for the shooting.
Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD or send an anonymous message online at worcesterma.gov/police. Calls can also be made to the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651.
