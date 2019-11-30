BROOKLINE (CBS) – From winter scarves and handmade mittens, to a little something extra to add to an alcoholic beverage, Boston General Store located in Brookline’s Coolidge Corner was packed with people looking for that unique find on this Small Business Saturday.
Anne Foster visited the store from North Attleboro and was immediately drawn to a black scarf. “It can be worn many different ways and it’s very warm!” she said.
Foster added the “holiday” is a way to keep mom-and-pop stores alive in the digital era.
“It’s to give back to those small business owners, for the community, and to keep them in business,” she said.
Fire Opal has been selling American-made goods along Harvard Street for 22 years. The owner, Sue Stein, says business was quieter than usual after Thanksgiving.
“Yesterday was busy all day long. Families coming in, people who were stuck inside on Thursday came out yesterday. Today, a little quieter,” she said. “My guess is that anybody that was going to travel tomorrow traveled home today because it’s going to storm.”
Lucky for Anne Foster and her friend, they’re only a short drive away to North Attleboro. And they’re taking full advantage of the Small Business Saturday deals.
“There’s a lot of items. We’re going to come back,” said Foster.
