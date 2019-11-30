BOSTON (CBS) — Sad news today for Boston animal lovers. Zoo New England announced Saturday that Franklin Park Zoo’s Gigi the gorilla has died.

The zoo said the 47-year-old gorilla has been having health issues for the past few months, and that her symptoms worsened the past few days.

Out of concern for her quality of life after a medical assessment Saturday morning, the zoo decided to put her down.

“We are deeply saddened to share the news of Gigi’s passing,” John Linehan, Zoo New England President and CEO, said in a statement. “She was part of the zoo family for nearly 40 years, and will be incredibly missed by the staff who has cared for her for so many years.”

Before she died, Gigi was the oldest member of the gorilla gang at Franklin Park Zoo, and among the oldest gorillas living in North American zoo populations, according to the zoo. She was born at the Cincinnati Zoo on July 13, 1972.

Gigi gave birth to two boys within her lifetime. As she got older, the zoo said she played a grandmotherly role to young gorillas at Franklin Park Zoo, letting some ride on her back.

Gigi’s treasured belongings included blankets, which she would carry around and make nests with, as well as stuffed toys, including her favorite, a purple monkey with bananas printed on it. The zoo said she enjoyed snacking on banana peels, grapes, celery, oatmeal, escarole and yogurt.