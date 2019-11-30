Comments
HUDSON, N.H. (CBS) — An alleged drunk driver in New Hampshire drove her car into the side of a house Friday evening, according to police.
Hudson police said they were called to a house on Lowell Road around 9 p.m. for a report of a car hitting a house. They found a car on the property that had driven into the side of the house and determined that 23-year-old Gabrieyl Figliolo, of Litchfield, N.H. was the driver.
The house was damaged, but no one inside the house was hurt in the crash and the residents were allowed to stay in the house.
Figliolo’s airbags were released, but she was not harmed in the crash.
Figliolo has been charged with driving while intoxicated and is set to be arraigned at the 9th Circuit Court in Nashua on Jan. 3.
