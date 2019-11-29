WORCESTER (CBS) — Police said a person was shot in broad daylight on Maxwell Street in Worcester Friday. Family members identified the victim as 19-year-old Brandon Dirsa.
According to his uncle, Dirsa was on his way to the store when he was shot in the head outside his home. Police said Dirsa was found on the front steps of a home and rushed to UMass Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.
Coury Butrym, Dirsa’s uncle, said Dirsa is in stable condition.
Police were seen placing several evidence markers on Maxwell Street after blocking the road for hours. One marker was placed next to a pair of slippers and a house had multiple bullet holes.
Butrym said Dirsa was staying out of trouble. He believed the shooting was over a girl.
There is no word on any arrests yet.
Anyone with information is asked to send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD + your message or send an anonymous web-based message at worcesterma.gov/police. Calls can also be made to the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651.
