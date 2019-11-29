WESTBORO (CBS) – Massachusetts drivers have quite the reputation. Add heavy snow mixed with freezing rain and you can only imagine the frustration this weekend.

“It’ll be busy. It’ll be sloppy and messy, so buckle up,” said driver Phil Mendes.

AAA Northeast estimates a record-breaking 1.1 million drivers on the roadways across Massachusetts the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

“As we say here in Boston – just add water if you want to complicate the traffic situation. If you add snow, it gets even more complex,” said AAA spokesperson Mary Maguire.

As the winter storm pushes from west to east this weekend, AAA is urging drivers to get on the road early. Consider leaving early in the morning or a day early.

“My best advice to those who are planning to travel back from Thanksgiving on Sunday is to consider traveling on Saturday,” said Maguire. “Consider getting that road trip out of the way before bad weather hits on Sunday.”

Mike Drozd is taking no chances, driving home to Lynn on Friday to avoid the holiday traffic.

“We went Wednesday night to upstate New York and we decided to leave a little bit early just to kind of beat Black Friday traffic and not be on the road too much,” he said.

MassDOT plans to have a fleet of snow plows on the roadways Sunday into Monday.

Delta and American Airlines have already issued travel waivers for flights out of Boston, Providence and Manchester for Sunday and Monday, meaning travelers can switch or cancel flights without penalties.