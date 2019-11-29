Patriots Decide To Release Nick Folk In Order To Make Room For Kai ForbathWhen news broke that Nick Folk needed an appendectomy and would be unable to play for the next one or two weeks, it was widely expected that the team would sign a free-agent kicker, keep Folk on the roster, and bring back the veteran when he's healthy enough to play. That's not exactly the plan that the Patriots have followed, though, as the team released Folk on Friday in order to make room for new kicker Kai Forbath.