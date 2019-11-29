



BOSTON (CBS) – If you’re traveling this Thanksgiving weekend, Saturday will be the best day to hit the road because a very potent winter snow storm is making its way across the country and is set to arrive in southern New England Sunday afternoon.

Sunday looks to start off dry, but it certainly won’t end that way. Snow will move into the entire area by mid-afternoon before some mixing starts at the Cape and Islands. Warm air continues to push the rain/snow/mix line to about the I-95 corridor into the overnight, while north and west of 128 and north of the Mass Pike stay as all snow for the entirety of this nor’easter.

This system is a long-duration storm. The first snow falls Sunday afternoon and finally wraps up Tuesday morning with snow on the backside for Boston and the Cape.

Travel on Sunday afternoon and evening will likely be impacted. In fact, if your travels take you to the west, I think roads will be a nightmare through Connecticut and the Hudson River valley. Consider changing your travel plans now so you don’t drive into the snow.

The snow finally lets up Tuesday morning, leaving partly cloudy skies in its wake.

