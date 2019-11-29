Comments
PEABODY (CBS) — Peabody Mayor Ted Bettencourt announced Friday that Peabody School District Superintendent Cara Murtagh has died. He called her death “sudden and unexpected.”
“Superintendent Murtagh’s talent, energy and can-do spirit inspired all those whose lives she touched,” Bettencourt said in a statement. “Her selfless devotion to our students, faculty and staff, combined with her lifelong passion for education, lifted the entire Peabody school community.”
Bettencourt said he was proud to be Murtagh’s friend and expressed sympathies to her family.
No further information about the circumstances of Murtagh’s death have been released.
