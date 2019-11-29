BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots will get back to business this week with a Sunday night trip to Houston, where they’ll face the 7-4 Houston Texans.

To get you ready for that matchup, Levan Reid has a whole lot of news, notes and fun facts.

–The Pats have now won at least 10 games in a season for an NFL-record 17th straight year.

–With a win, the Patriots will have won 11 games for 10 straight seasons. That would extend their NFL record. It would also be the 21st time in team history.

–The Pats will take on the Houston Texans for the fifth straight year in the regular season.

–Overall, the Pats have played the Texans 11 times and they have a 10-1 record against them.

-The Pats are 3-1 against the Texans when playing in Houston.

–Tom Brady is 7-1 in regular-season games against the Texans.

–The Patriots are 31-20 on Sunday Night Football.

–Tom Brady is 22-11 in 33 games when playing on Sunday Night Football.

–Tom Brady has thrown for 300 or more yards 15 times on Sunday Night Football.

–Since 2001, the Pats are 112-31 after Thanksgiving — including playoffs — which is the best record in the league during that period.

–The Pats have blocked three punts this season, which ties a franchise record (1986).

–The Pats defense is leading the league with 20 interceptions through 11 games.

–The Pats defense has allowed only nine touchdowns in 11 games

–With a win, Bill Belichick will earn his 17th 11-win season as a head coach, most in the NFL.

–With a win, Belichick will earn his 15th win against a former assistant. Right now he’s 14-9 against former assistants.

–Bill Belichick is 9-0 all time against his former assistant and Texans head coach Bill O’Brien.

–With a win, Tom Brady will get the 98th road victory of his career.

–Tom Brady needs 23 more pass completions to tie Brett Favre for 2nd in NFL history with 6,300 completions.

–Julian Edelman needs one touchdown reception from Tom Brady to pass Wes Welker for third-most touchdown receptions from Brady in a career.

–With one more touchdown, Sony Michel will set a new career mark for TDs in a season. He had six last year, and he currently has six this season.

–If James Whites catches three or more passes against the Texans, he will reach 300 career regular-season receptions.

–The Patriots have allowed 117 points over the course of 11 games this season.