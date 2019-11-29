BOSTON (CBS) — After beating the Cowboys in cold and rainy conditions, a sickness spread through the Patriots’ locker room this week. The illness led to limited numbers at practice, and to Bill Belichick being thankful that his team didn’t have to play on Thanksgiving.
“It would’ve been hard if we had to play yesterday,” Belichick said at his Friday press conference. “I’ll say that.”
Fortunately for the Patriots, they all had a few days to recover from that illness, and as a result, only one of those sick players — Ryan Izzo — has been ruled out for Sunday’s game.
The Patriots listed 17 players as questionable for the game, with nine of those players suffering from an illness.
In positive health news, Tom Brady and John Simon were both removed from the injury report. Both had been listed earlier in the week with elbow ailments.
The complete injury report for both the Patriots and Texans is below.
PATRIOTS
OUT
TE Ryan Izzo, Illness
DOUBTFUL
No players listed
QUESTIONABLE
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Knee
OT Marcus Cannon, Illness
S Patrick Chung, Illness/Heel/Chest
LB Jamie Collins, Illness
DL Byron Cowart, Head
WR Phillip Dorsett, Concussion
S Nate Ebner, Ankle/Back
WR Julian Edelman, Shoulder
OL Jermaine Eluemunor, Illness
CB Stephon Gilmore, Illness
LB Dont’a Hightower, Illness
CB Jason McCourty, Groin
WR Mohamed Sanu, Ankle
WR Matthew Slater, Hamstring
LB Kyle Van Noy, Illness
CB Joejuan Willims, Illness
OT Isaiah Wynn, Illness
REMOVED FROM REPORT
Tom Brady, Elbow
John Simon, Elbow
TEXANS
OUT
DE Carlos Watkins, Hamstring
DOUBTFUL
G/T Tytus Howard, Knee
QUESTIONABLE
DE Angelo Blackson, Shoulder
CB Gareon Conley, Hip
LB Brennan Scarlett, Shoulder
