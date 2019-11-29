Ryan Izzo Out, 17 Patriots Listed As Questionable For Game Vs. TexansThe Patriots listed 17 players as questionable for the game, with nine of those players suffering from an illness.

NFL Suspends Josh Shaw For Gambling On NFL GamesArizona Cardinals cornerback Josh Shaw has been suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games on multiple occasions this season, the first time in more than 35 years a player has been banned for gambling.

Pastrnak Scores, Picks Up Assist On OT Winner As Bruins Beat Rangers On Black FridayThe Boston Bruins took another step toward laying claim to being the best team in the NHL on Friday.

Marcus Smart: 'I'm Really, Honestly Tired Of Hearing About Kyrie'Marcus Smart would kindly like you all to stop talking about Kyrie Irving.

Dimwiddie's 32 Points Lead Nets Over Celtics In Post-Thanksgiving Matinee, As Kyrie Sits AgainWith an early start to Friday's game in Brooklyn, the Celtics spent most of the afternoon playing from behind. Their bid for a comeback came up short, and the Nets won the second leg of a home-and-home by a final score of 112-107.