Pastrnak Scores, Picks Up Assist On OT Winner As Bruins Beat Rangers On Black FridayThe Boston Bruins took another step toward laying claim to being the best team in the NHL on Friday.

Marcus Smart: 'I'm Really, Honestly Tired Of Hearing About Kyrie'Marcus Smart would kindly like you all to stop talking about Kyrie Irving.

Dimwiddie's 32 Points Lead Nets Over Celtics In Post-Thanksgiving Matinee, As Kyrie Sits AgainWith an early start to Friday's game in Brooklyn, the Celtics spent most of the afternoon playing from behind. Their bid for a comeback came up short, and the Nets won the second leg of a home-and-home by a final score of 112-107.

Patriots-Texans Week 13 News, Notes And Fun FactsTo get you ready for Patriots-Texans, Levan Reid has a whole lot of news, notes and fun facts.

Patriots Decide To Release Nick Folk In Order To Make Room For Kai ForbathWhen news broke that Nick Folk needed an appendectomy and would be unable to play for the next one or two weeks, it was widely expected that the team would sign a free-agent kicker, keep Folk on the roster, and bring back the veteran when he's healthy enough to play. That's not exactly the plan that the Patriots have followed, though, as the team released Folk on Friday in order to make room for new kicker Kai Forbath.