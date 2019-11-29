BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins took another step toward laying claim to being the best team in the NHL on Friday.
David Pastrnak, who scored earlier in the game, deked his way through two New York Rangers before wheeling a pass back to David Krejci, who buried his shot into a vacated net 1:40 into overtime to give the Bruins a victory on their annual day-after-Thanksgiving matinee.
Pastrnak scored the game-tying goal 4:27 into the third period, sneaking a quick wrister through Henrik Lundqvist’s five hole.
The Bruins had trailed 2-0, but Lundqvist deflected a Sean Kuraly shot that had hit the post into the net to put Boston on the board late in the second period.
For Pastrnak, that was his 24th goal this season, increasing his NHL lead.
Pavel Buchnevich opened the scoring late in the first period, beating Jaroslav Halak after the netminder had lost his stick. Filip Chytil doubled that New York lead early in the second period.
With the win, the Bruins improved to 18-3-5. They have the most points in the NHL, with 41.
