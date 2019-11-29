MASHPEE (CBS) – Police are investigating after a dog fight injured a man and a puppy in Mashpee. Around 12:30 Friday afternoon, first responders were called to the Mashpee Dog Park for a report of a dog fight.
Laurie Van Amburgh tells us her husband Bob was injured after trying to break up a fight between their six-month-old dog Lucy and another dog at the park.
“Bob is bandaged, on antibiotics, in some discomfort but no ligament damage or any internal damage,” Van Amburgh said.
Lucy, on the other hand, is badly injured, and had to go through surgery. She is stable and the Van Amburghs are hopeful she’ll recover.
In the aftermath, as EMTs took Bob to Cape Cod Hospital, a first responder was seen pressuring Lucy’s wound, and another woman was seen wiping blood from the face of the other dog involved. That dog has been quarantined, according to Mashpee police.
The dog park is unsupervised, and according to its website, owners are “solely responsible for any injuries or damages caused by their dogs.”
“Accidents happen,” Van Amburgh said, adding, “people should know to keep an eye out on their pets.”
You must log in to post a comment.