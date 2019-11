Fantasy Football Start And Sit Week 13: Jets QB Sam Darnold In For Big Day Against BengalsThe Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down why you should have the Jets second-year QB in your lineup this week.

Ryan Izzo Out, 17 Patriots Listed As Questionable For Game Vs. TexansThe Patriots listed 17 players as questionable for the game, with nine of those players suffering from an illness.

NFL Suspends Josh Shaw For Gambling On NFL GamesArizona Cardinals cornerback Josh Shaw has been suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games on multiple occasions this season, the first time in more than 35 years a player has been banned for gambling.

Pastrnak Scores, Picks Up Assist On OT Winner As Bruins Beat Rangers On Black FridayThe Boston Bruins took another step toward laying claim to being the best team in the NHL on Friday.

Marcus Smart: 'I'm Really, Honestly Tired Of Hearing About Kyrie'Marcus Smart would kindly like you all to stop talking about Kyrie Irving.