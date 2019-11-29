READING (CBS) — A New Hampshire man allegedly caused two car accidents, damaging five vehicles, while driving drunk in Reading and Wakefield Friday evening, according to Reading police.
Jonathan Markow, 29, of Hampton, N.H. has been arrested and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and operating to endanger. Police say they will likely file more charges.
Around 8:10 p.m., Reading police and fire responded to Walkers Brook Drive for a report of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries. They said they found three cars with serious damage.
Police said an initial investigation found that Markow had hit two cars before stopping. They said Wakefield police then informed them that a car with a description similar to Markow’s had just fled from their town.
Five people, including Markow, were taken to area hospitals with non life-threatening injuries. Police said Markow is under guard and is in custody in his hospital bed.
Both incidents are still being investigated. Markow will likely be arraigned Monday.
